Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

SEC fines Tennessee 100k; Vols crowdsourcing new goalposts

Tennessee fans tear down the goal post after defeating Alabama 52-49 in an NCAA college...
Tennessee fans tear down the goal post after defeating Alabama 52-49 in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn.((AP Photo/Wade Payne))
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference has fined Tennessee $100,000 for a wild, field-storming celebration after a win over Alabama.

Meanwhile, the school is seeking donations to replace the goalposts.

The league announced the fine for the school’s second violation of the access to competition area policy.

The first came after a basketball game against Florida in 2006.

The third-ranked Volunteers knocked off No. 6 Alabama 52-49 on a last-play field goal Saturday at Neyland Stadium. It ended a 15-game losing streak to the Tide.

Fans stormed the field, ripped up one of the goalposts and heaved it into the Tennessee River.

Fans carrying the goalpost through Knoxville and this video of them throwing part of the goalpost into the Tennessee River.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car inside a parking garage at Choctaw Casino in Durant exploded last night, damaging 6...
7 cars damaged, some totaled after casino parking lot explosion
A Gainesville man reported missing was found dead.
Missing Gainesville man found dead
After more than 20 years, the North Texas Municipal Water District finally celebrated the end...
North Texas Municipal Water District celebrates completion of Bois d’Arc Lake
A house fire left one person dead early Friday morning in Love County.
Fatal fire in western Love County
Three people were arrested, and a woman is wanted for allegedly trafficking methamphetamine....
3 arrested, 1 wanted for methamphetamine trafficking

Latest News

FILE - FEMA had approved $420 million statewide for lodging and home repair assistance for...
Lessons from Hurricane Michael being applied to Ian recovery
Fans carrying the goalpost through Knoxville and this video of them throwing part of the...
VIDEO: Tennessee fans throw football goalpost into the river
Investigators inspect a site after shelling near an administrative building, in Donetsk, the...
Ukraine: Rockets strike mayor’s office in occupied Donetsk
FILE - The Omaha zoo was one of many across the country that closed down its aviaries and moved...
Bird flu case prompts Omaha zoo to close several exhibits