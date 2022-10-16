Texoma will see more thunderstorms tonight

Saturday heated up in Texoma ahead of tonight’s cold front. Temperatures topped out in the lower 90s, just shy of the mid-90s record set in 2015 on this day. As the sun went down, a couple pop up thunderstorms initiated in Wise county and Carter county. The thunderstorm near Ardmore was issued a severe thunderstorm warning for a period of time as it was producing 60mph winds and 1.5″ hail.

This is a sign of what tonight’s storms are capable of producing. The Storm Prediction Center still has most of Texoma under a marginal risk for severe storms ahead of tonight’s cold front. It will start moving through north Texoma near Paul’s Valley and Ada around 2am and move southward across all of Texoma, exiting the southern Texas counties around noon Sunday. Strong winds and hail will be the primary threat if any of these end up severe.

When the cold front has moved through later Sunday, many parts of Texoma will have seen an inch to 2 inches of much needed rainfall. Temperature wise, you can wave goodbye to the 90s as this front will bring highs in the 60s and 70s for most of next week.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

