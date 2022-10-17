Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Busch debuts limited-edition Thanksgiving ‘dog brew’ with turkey

Four-packs cost $15 and can be purchased on Busch’s website.
Four-packs cost $15 and can be purchased on Busch’s website.(Anheuser-Busch via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Your four-legged friend can join in the Thanksgiving festivities this year.

Busch has debuted a limited-edition turkey “dog brew” for the upcoming holiday season.

Of course, the drink is non-alcoholic. The bone broth beverage is filled with turkey, sweet potato, turmeric and ginger.

Four-packs cost $15 and can be purchased on Busch’s website here.

This is not the company’s first time making a dog brew. Busch’s year-round dog beer is made with pork broth, while the seasonal flavor is made with turkey.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are working to determine if four bodies found in an Oklahoma river are the four men who...
Police investigating after 4 bodies were found submerged in Oklahoma river
A car inside a parking garage at Choctaw Casino in Durant exploded last night, damaging 6...
7 cars damaged, some totaled after casino parking lot explosion
A Gainesville man reported missing was found dead.
Missing Gainesville man found dead
A house fire left one person dead early Friday morning in Love County.
Fatal fire in western Love County
A 21-year-old Sulphur man was taken to the hospital after a wreck in Garvin County Saturday...
Sulphur man taken to hospital after bike vs SUV wreck

Latest News

GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
Smoke rises over the scene of Russian shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, after...
Waves of suicide drones strike Ukraine’s capital, 4 killed
FILE - Border Patrol agents patrol along a line of shipping containers stacked near the border...
US government tells Arizona to remove border containers
Killed in the line of duty: A disturbing trend suggests police officers are being ambushed and...
Police are being ambushed, killed across the nation, law enforcement group says
A Rattan man died after crashing into a tree and flipping his Jeep Sunday night.
One dead after Jeep crashes into tree in Choctaw County