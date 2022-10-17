Texoma Local
Davis couple set up spooky western theme Halloween display

Just off of Highway 110 in Davis there lives a skeleton crew with a Nashville flair.
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DAVIS, Okla. (KXII) - Just off of Highway 110 in Davis there lives a skeleton crew with a Nashville flair.

The spooky display is a tradition for Julia and Les Tingley.

Other setups include Pancho and Lefty and George Bones.

The couple said a classic song by Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson inspired one of their first displays.

“We usually start at the first of September but we add to it,” Julia said. “I like the saloon, so we stick with that, because it’s a western theme and then we just add. We added the gravedigger this year, which we call him the ghost rider and then we added gwen “boo”fani.”

