Denison looking to finish off strong in last three games

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - After losses in their last three games, the Denison Yellow Jackets now sit at sixth place in the Class 5A Division II standings.

Yet, with three district games left on the season the Jackets still firmly hold control of their own destiny when it comes to making the playoffs. As they sit just one game back of third place, which is currently held in a three-way tie by Crandall, Mesquite, and Terrell. With step one of Denison’s journey towards the playoffs coming at home in week eight against the Princeton Panthers.

“I have absolutely no idea what the math for the playoffs is, we’re going to let the cards fall where they may,” said Denison head coach Brent Whitson. “If we win three ball games, we have a chance to get in. That’s the way we’re going to look at it and again, three quality opponents and district opponents. People that we’re some-what familiar with in two of them and we’ll just go get after them.”

