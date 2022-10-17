Freeze Watches: Record Cold by Wed. Morning

A few sprinkles may linger overnight but the rain is essentially over.

Drier air surges southward on Monday with high pressure building in, so it will be quite breezy on Monday but with sunshine returning. Expect unseasonably chilly air to arrive Monday night/Tuesday; as the cold air surges southward we may be dealing with record lows possible Wednesday morning. Thus, Freeze Watches are posted for most of the News 12 viewing area for Wednesday morning. You’ll want to protect tender plants and plan ahead to keep your pets warm.

Southerly winds return by Thursday, but with a very dry air mass it looks like we’re back into a rain-free pattern for some time.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

