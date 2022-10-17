Texoma Local
Freeze Watches: Record Cold by Wed. Morning

Colder air spills in Monday night and Tuesday
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
A few sprinkles may linger overnight but the rain is essentially over.

Drier air surges southward on Monday with high pressure building in, so it will be quite breezy on Monday but with sunshine returning. Expect unseasonably chilly air to arrive Monday night/Tuesday; as the cold air surges southward we may be dealing with record lows possible Wednesday morning. Thus, Freeze Watches are posted for most of the News 12 viewing area for Wednesday morning. You’ll want to protect tender plants and plan ahead to keep your pets warm.

Southerly winds return by Thursday, but with a very dry air mass it looks like we’re back into a rain-free pattern for some time.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

