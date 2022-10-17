Howe police arrest two for 2019 robbery and murder

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - In August 2019, Howe police said it responded to a burglary at a trailer park off Highway 75 and North Collins Freeway.

That’s where police said they found 19-year-old, Cory Petty, with stab and cut wounds.

He died in the hospital a few days later, leaving behind a one-year-old child.

“I know this is important, especially to the citizens of Howe and of Grayson county, so going forward, they’ll know that the efforts are being put in by the officers that are involved in these cases,” said Heath Peacock, a Sgt. in the Texas Rangers Division, Texas DPS.

Three years later, Howe police said they’ve put two men out of the DFW area behind bars for his murder.

Police arrested 23-year-old Hussein Azab in The Colony and 26-year-old Kenny Nietcho in Frisco.

“Those arrests came less than 48 hours after a Grayson county jury handed down sealed indictments in these cases,” said Brett Smith, the Grayson County district attorney.

According to court documents, both men armed themselves during the robbery, and Azab carried a knife.

At the time of the incident, Howe police told News 12 that Petty did not know the two who had assaulted him.

“Even though the cases aren’t easy to put together and they don’t always come fast, the efforts are being made to put people behind bars and to bring victims justice in their cases,” said Peacock.

Now both men are in the Grayson County jail facing charges of aggravated robbery and burglary of a home.

Azab faces an additional charge of murder.

“I think that shows the importance that these agencies put on this type of case to make sure that these people were out of the community,” said Smith. “That they were no longer free to continue the possibility of harming another person.”

