One dead after Jeep crashes into tree in Choctaw County
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Rattan man died after crashing into a tree and flipping his Jeep Sunday night.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on E2000 Road, approximately two miles south of Spencerville at 8:41 p.m.
Troopers said 47-year-old James M. Reese was headed west on E2000 Road when he left the road, stuck a tree, and overturned his vehicle.
Reese was pronounced dead at the scene by Choctaw County EMS, and was taken to the Prater-Lampton-Mills & Coffey Funeral Home in Hugo.
Troopers said Reese was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
