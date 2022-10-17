One dead after Jeep crashes into tree in Choctaw County

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Rattan man died after crashing into a tree and flipping his Jeep Sunday night.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on E2000 Road, approximately two miles south of Spencerville at 8:41 p.m.

Troopers said 47-year-old James M. Reese was headed west on E2000 Road when he left the road, stuck a tree, and overturned his vehicle.

Reese was pronounced dead at the scene by Choctaw County EMS, and was taken to the Prater-Lampton-Mills & Coffey Funeral Home in Hugo.

Troopers said Reese was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

