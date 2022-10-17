Southeastern hosts regional aviation competition

Texoma Local
Southeastern is hosting and competing in the Region 4 SAFECON competition with the National Intercollegiate Flying Association (NIFA).(KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -Southeastern is hosting and competing in the Region 4 SAFECON competition with the National Intercollegiate Flying Association (NIFA).

Kyle Thomas, SOSU Chief Flight Instructor & Flight Operations Manager said, “there are six universities here competing at the regional level for an opportunity to be invited to nationals in May.”

Each year a different college hosts, “it’s different competing at your own airport. I think our students appreciate getting to use their runway, their facilities. The pressure of traveling is a little less, as you can imagine,” Thomas added.

The competition kicked off on Monday and runs through Thursday.

Co-captain of SOSU’s Flight Team, Tatiana Beach said, “we compete in a bunch of different events, there’s flying events, ground events. Right now we’re competing in our flying events where they try to hit a line on the runway or maybe do some navigation around the area. Ground events are some indoor tests that we take based off of the aviation knowledge that we’ve learned over the years.”

Beach added that her team is ready for this week, “we’ve been practicing as much as we can, I can tell you that my other co-captain has been working them real hard when it comes to flying, and then I’ve been trying to get these boys into shape on the ground.”

But no matter the outcome, “there’s a couple things most students get out of it. One and foremost is the camaraderie of working on a team, especially if you purport a team atmosphere is more important than self, and then secondly it’s a challenge to them to meet a goal, to be good at something, to be proficient and that doesn’t happen accidentally, they have to practice,” said landing judge, Matt Vance.

