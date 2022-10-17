Sulphur man taken to hospital after bike vs SUV wreck

SULPHUR, Okla. (KXII) - A 21-year-old Sulphur man was taken to the hospital after a wreck in Garvin County Saturday night.

A report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol stated he was on a bicycle, riding north on Highway 177 near State Highway 29.

A Ford Expedition, also driving north on the highway, hit him from behind.

The report stated the driver seemed to be sober and stated the crash happened because of something the cyclist did.

The bicycle rider, who did not have a helmet on, was taken to OU Medical Center in critical condition to treat head, arm, and trunk internal injuries.

The car’s driver and 3 minor passengers were not hurt, according to the report.

