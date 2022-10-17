Texoma Local
Texoma dealership donates money for Ringling Elementary playground

By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 11:50 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RINGLING, Okla. (KXII) - Patriot Chevrolet in Ardmore donated $17,250 to Ringling Elementary this month to help the school get a new playground.

“When I first became the principal, I had a vision for the school,” Ringling principal Jackie Matherly said. “Obviously education was first and foremost at the top of the list, but the playground needed some updating and some work because it’s very old.”

Matherly said since she took the job as principal four years ago, she’s been fundraising and applying for grants to update the school’s playground.

“What we have right now is very old and dated,” Matherly said. “We have metal slides and a lot of equipment that does not meet code.”

On Friday, Patriot Chevrolet in Ardmore gave Ringling Elementary the money to make it happen.

“They’re kids, and kids need stuff to play on,” Patriot Chevrolet Shane Cole said. “So we chose Ringling elementary for that reason, and to just try and help them get new playground equipment for the kids.”

“This is the easiest money that I have received to go towards the playground,” Matherly said.

They’re updating the park in phases, with the first new equipment coming over Thanksgiving break.

Matherly said the playground will also be open to the community of Ringling as a park.

“This will be something where families can take their kids up after school or on the weekends and utilize it as well,” Matherly said. “Kids are really excited for something new.”

The dealership donates a portion of its sales each month to a different local good cause.

