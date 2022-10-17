Woman pinned, flown to hospital after crash in Pontotoc County

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An Asher woman was flown to the hospital after a crash in Pontotoc County.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened Friday on State Highway 3W and County Road 3522, approximately 3 miles northwest of Ada at 12:25 p.m.

Troopers said an SUV driven by Sandra Johnson, 61, of Ada, stopped to make a left turn on the county road when she was struck by a car driven by 73-year-old Darla Barnett.

Barnett was pinned for approximately 20 minutes before being extricated by the Ada Fire Department. She was flown to OU Medical Center in serious condition with external and internal injuries, OHP said.

Johnson and her passenger, 63-year-old Grant Johnson, of Ada, were not injured.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.