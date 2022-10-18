Texoma Local
Baby formula supply has improved, but issues remain, study says

FILE - Baby formula supply issues have eased, but supply is not the same as it was before a critical formula recall earlier this year.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
(CNN) - Shelves are fuller than they used to be, but many families with new babies in the U.S. are still having trouble finding baby formula.

According to a market research firm, just 18% of powdered formula was out of stock the first week of October, compared to about 30% in July.

But that is still higher than before the nationwide recall of baby formula and the subsequent shutdown of a major manufacturing plant in February.

According to a U.S. Census Bureau survey, nearly a third of households with a child younger than a year old said they had trouble finding formula over the course of one week in September.

And more than 40% said they had only a week’s supply or less on hand.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

