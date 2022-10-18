Chickasaw Nation launches native language word game

CHICKASAW NATION (KXII) - The Chickasaw Nation launched its own take on the popular word-puzzle game Wordle.

It is called Anompa: A Chickasaw Word Game, and rather than English words it uses the Chickasaw language.

Governor Bill Anoatunny said Anompa is a free word puzzle game and a fun way for the whole family to use Chickasaw vocabulary.

Click here to play.

