Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Man convicted in death of Texas agency’s 1st Sikh deputy

Robert Solis was convicted of capital murder in the 2019 death of a law enforcement officer who was the first Sikh deputy in his Texas agency. (KHOU via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) - A man has been convicted of capital murder in the 2019 shooting death of a law enforcement officer who was the first Sikh deputy in his Texas agency.

A jury took less than 30 minutes on Monday before finding Robert Solis, 50, guilty in the killing of Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal during a September 2019 traffic stop northwest of Houston.

Authorities say the 42-year-old Dhaliwal was shot multiple times from behind after he had stopped Solis in a residential neighborhood and was walking back to his patrol car.

The same jury in Houston that convicted Solis had begun hearing evidence Monday in the trial’s punishment phase.

Prosecutors are seeking a death sentence.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating the deaths of four men who were reported missing Monday.
Police investigating after 4 bodies were found submerged in Oklahoma river
A Sherman resident endures the aftermath of a leak in her home
“I’m miserable...would they want to live like this?” - Sherman woman says her apartment is unlivable
Two people were arrested for multiple charges, including cashing stolen or forged checks.
2 arrested for possession of meth, fraud in Denison
According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Melissa White Towne admitted to...
Mom charged with murder for stabbing 5-year-old daughter to death at park, officials say
A Rattan man died after crashing into a tree and flipping his Jeep Sunday night.
One dead after Jeep crashes into tree in Choctaw County

Latest News

FILE - Actor Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7,...
‘70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson on trial on 3 rape charges
Waves of explosives-laden suicide drones struck Kyiv on Monday, October 17, 2022, hitting...
Missiles, exploding drones again hit Ukraine’s power, water
Robert Solis was convicted of capital murder in the 2019 shooting death of a law enforcement...
Man convicted of Texas deputy's murder asks for death penalty
Doctors credit a girl's dad with saving her life. She was hospitalized after being struck by...
Dad saves 12-year-old daughter struck by lightning