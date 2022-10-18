Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Milburn School Car stolen, dumped in creek bed 6 miles north of town

Milburn Public School is looking for a thief after someone stole the district's SUV from the...
Milburn Public School is looking for a thief after someone stole the district's SUV from the school barn, drove it through a locked gate and then dumped it a few miles away.(KXII)
By Caroline Cluiss
Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILBURN, Okla. (KXII) - Milburn Public School is looking for a thief after someone stole the district’s SUV from the school barn, drove it through a locked gate and then dumped it a few miles away.

According to superintendent Joey McBride, a neighbor heard a loud bang around 9 p.m Sunday.

That neighbor reported seeing the car driving away without its headlights on.

The school learned about what happened early Monday morning.

“One of the bus drivers got here this morning, they found the gate at the bus barn - where all the vehicles stay parked - was torn off the hinges and broken,” McBride said. “And they called me, I drive a bus too, so as I was going in I went ahead and called the sheriff’s department.”

McBride said after the sheriff’s office listed the car as stolen, they used the OnStar navigation system to find the car in a dry creek bed about 6 miles north of town.

McBride said the car is currently in an auto shop to fix the damage from being driven through the gate.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating the deaths of four men who were reported missing Monday.
Police investigating after 4 bodies were found submerged in Oklahoma river
A car inside a parking garage at Choctaw Casino in Durant exploded last night, damaging 6...
7 cars damaged, some totaled after casino parking lot explosion
A Gainesville man reported missing was found dead.
Missing Gainesville man found dead
Two people were arrested for multiple charges, including cashing stolen or forged checks.
2 arrested for possession of meth, fraud in Denison
According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Melissa White Towne admitted to...
Mom charged with murder for stabbing 5-year-old daughter to death at park, officials say

Latest News

A Sherman resident endures the aftermath of a leak in her home
“I’m miserable...would they want to live like this?” - Sherman woman says her apartment is unlivable
A Sherman resident endures the aftermath of a leak in her home
Sherman woman experiences major maintenance issues in her apartment complex
Three years after finding a 19-year-old stabbed during a robbery, Howe police said it put two...
Howe police arrest two for 2019 robbery and murder
Southeastern is hosting and competing in the Region 4 SAFECON competition with the National...
Southeastern hosts regional aviation competition