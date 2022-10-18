Milburn School Car stolen, dumped in creek bed 6 miles north of town

MILBURN, Okla. (KXII) - Milburn Public School is looking for a thief after someone stole the district’s SUV from the school barn, drove it through a locked gate and then dumped it a few miles away.

According to superintendent Joey McBride, a neighbor heard a loud bang around 9 p.m Sunday.

That neighbor reported seeing the car driving away without its headlights on.

The school learned about what happened early Monday morning.

“One of the bus drivers got here this morning, they found the gate at the bus barn - where all the vehicles stay parked - was torn off the hinges and broken,” McBride said. “And they called me, I drive a bus too, so as I was going in I went ahead and called the sheriff’s department.”

McBride said after the sheriff’s office listed the car as stolen, they used the OnStar navigation system to find the car in a dry creek bed about 6 miles north of town.

McBride said the car is currently in an auto shop to fix the damage from being driven through the gate.

