Power, water, and roads are big ticket topics at Denison’s City Council meeting

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -Water, power, and roads.

All top of mind for Denison City Council members.

One of the most urgent may be getting a back-up power source for the city’s water supply.

Denison’s Capital Improvements Program Manager, Fanchon Stearns said, “last year we actually purchased three generators, those were the three for, specifically for water.”

Stearns said the three generators will be installed at the Rylant Water Treatment Plant, the Randel pump station, and the Parkdale pump station.

City leaders approved funding for a total of five back-up generators during Monday night’s council meeting.

Stearns added, “last night the bid award was for the installation and electrical integration of the generators. That was about $2.3 million.”

The fourth and fifth generators will be located at City Hall and Fire Station 2 on Morton Street.

“The one for City Hall will be purchased with federal funds, ARP funds,” Stearns said.

Stearns added that supply chain issues have held up the installation process.

“The backup generator will help us keep our systems running, in the event that the electricity goes out so like what we saw during the Winter Storm Uri in ‘21,” Stearns said.

Denison is also looking to expand the Rylant Water Treatment Plant over the next five years, which will allow the city to process more water a day.

“It’s about 12 million gallons a day and it will take up to about 23 million gallons a day and also leave room for when we want to expand further to up to 30 million gallons a day,” Stearns added.

Stearns told News 12 that the need to increase is due to population growth.

“We also have a number of wholesale customers in our area and their communities are also growing,” said Stearns.

Another topic on Monday nights agenda was the reconstruction project of Loy Lake Road from 75 to Odell Avenue.

Stearns said, “they’ll be sidewalks on both sides of the road, they’ll be a concrete path on the northside of the road that continues the sidewalk all the way to Loy Lake Park.”

The Loy Lake project is expected to take a year in a half to complete.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.