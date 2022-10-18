Sherman approves master and trail plan for next decade as it prepares for growth

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman City Council approved and adopted its comprehensive master plan for the next decade.

The city looked at everything from housing to land use and livability.

“It’s easy to get lost in the forest and fail to see the forest for the trees when you’re talking about long-term growth strategies, and that’s really what the comprehensive master plan is meant to do,” said Sherman Spokesperson Nate Strauch.

Strauch said the plan focuses on keeping what makes Sherman, Sherman- a small town with a historic downtown.

“We still have a lot of great old buildings in downtown, and it really is kind of emblematic of that responsible growth making sure that the things that made Sherman great in the past are continued on in the future when we incorporate all those new people in our city,” said Strauch.

The parks and recreation department is also looking at a trail master plan.

Sherman said it has about 13.8 miles of trails, but it’s looking to add at least 19 more miles.

“It’s a good idea to get ahead of this before the development, as well as just creating more times for people to be outside,” said Theresa Hutchinson, the Sherman Parks, and Recreation manager. “A lot of the trails that we are lacking are trails that connect one park to another park or one park to a school or to retail.”

The city said the two plans aim to build for Sherman’s future without forgetting its past.

“We know that that growth is coming, but we want to make sure we do it in a way that preserves that small-town feel,” said Strauch.

