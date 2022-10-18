Texoma Local
Sherman plans to expand water treatment plant

By Lauren Rangel
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - As Sherman prepares for growth, it’s working to keep up with the necessities running, like water.

The city said it plans to expand its water treatment facility from 20 million gallons of water a day to 25 million.

It said the extra water would help meet the needs of the new Texas Instrument facility, which expects to use 15 million gallons of water a day.

Sherman said TI paid for the project with the water it bought from the city, and it doesn’t expect the expansion to impact rates.

