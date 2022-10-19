Grayson County Jail expansion gets first approval from state

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Grayson county jail got its first major thumbs up from the state on its expansion.

The Sheriff’s Office said the Texas Commission on Jail Standards approved the county’s plan to expand the jail, giving them the green light to begin the groundwork construction.

The jail will have to pass several more approvals to continue the construction process, but it says dirt could be turning as early as the end of this year.

