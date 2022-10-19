Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Grayson County Jail expansion gets first approval from state

The Sheriff’s Office said the Texas Commission on Jail Standards approved the county’s plan to...
The Sheriff’s Office said the Texas Commission on Jail Standards approved the county’s plan to expand the jail, giving them the green light to begin the groundwork construction.(Lauren Rangel)
By Lauren Rangel
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Grayson county jail got its first major thumbs up from the state on its expansion.

The Sheriff’s Office said the Texas Commission on Jail Standards approved the county’s plan to expand the jail, giving them the green light to begin the groundwork construction.

The jail will have to pass several more approvals to continue the construction process, but it says dirt could be turning as early as the end of this year.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Sherman resident endures the aftermath of a leak in her home
“I’m miserable...would they want to live like this?” - Sherman woman says her apartment is unlivable
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said 49-year-old Michelle Roenz and her 17-year-old son...
Missing mom found dead in trunk of car 17-year-old son was driving, officials say
This booking photo provided by Volusia County, Fla., Jail, shows Joe Kennedy. Okmulgee Police...
Man wanted for questioning in 4 Oklahoma deaths is arrested
Two people were arrested for multiple charges, including cashing stolen or forged checks.
2 arrested for possession of meth, fraud in Denison
Three years after finding a 19-year-old stabbed during a robbery, Howe police said it put two...
Howe police arrest two for 2019 robbery and murder

Latest News

The City of Sherman is officially looking for new leadership in its fire department after the...
Sherman Fire Chief retires & Asst. Chief resigns, Acting Chief named
A man died Monday afternoon after falling off a tower at a cement plant in Ada.
Man who fell to death at Ada cement plant identified
FILE - Marijuana plants are pictured at a growing facility in Oklahoma City, Feb. 26, 2020....
Oklahoma governor sets March election for marijuana question
An exclusive interview with Andre Thomas' attorney reveals shocking details
Andre Thomas’ Attorney says the death row inmate sought out help for his mental health two days prior to committing murders