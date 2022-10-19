Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

“It was definitely a first,” says Bryan Co. Deputy as UPS in Durant receives unexpected delivery

By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -UPS delivers countless packages every day, but never this.

“It was definitely a first, I’ve never done that before,” said Bryan county Patrol Deputy, Dylan Phillips.

It was just a normal morning for Phillips, who was headed down US 70 in Durant.

Phillips said, “dispatch had sounded a call for medics,” that soon to be mom, Taylor Gage was in labor.

There was no way to make it to the hospital in time, “they decided ‘hey I’m gonna have a baby on the side of the road,’” Phillips added.

“I escorted them to the UPS store, right there on West Main. That’s where we met with paramedics,” said Phillips.

Baby Wylie Mae Zigler was a delivery UPS never saw coming.

“Once the medic helped, got the baby out, they had to go get their stuff so I grabbed the baby from him and I held the baby. After I realized the baby was okay, you know a little bit of crying, I gave the baby to mom, covered the baby up in a towel and I set with them till medics put them on a cot and took them to Alliance,” Phillips said.

That’s where dad, Cody Zigler was able to meet his baby girl, “he had actually had to leave from work and go to the hospital so I think this was unexpected for both of them,” said Phillips.

One could say the best gifts are the ones that are unexpected.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Sherman resident endures the aftermath of a leak in her home
“I’m miserable...would they want to live like this?” - Sherman woman says her apartment is unlivable
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said 49-year-old Michelle Roenz and her 17-year-old son...
Missing mom found dead in trunk of car 17-year-old son was driving, officials say
A man died Monday afternoon after falling off a tower at a cement plant in Ada.
Man who fell to death at Ada cement plant identified
This booking photo provided by Volusia County, Fla., Jail, shows Joe Kennedy. Okmulgee Police...
Man wanted for questioning in 4 Oklahoma deaths is arrested
Two people were arrested for multiple charges, including cashing stolen or forged checks.
2 arrested for possession of meth, fraud in Denison

Latest News

As of Wednesday morning, the traffic lights at Bryan Drive and University have resumed.
University Blvd. traffic lights in Durant resume
With the help from parks and recreation, the Dixon Durant statue was removed from his platform,...
Monumental statue in Durant has been relocated
The Sheriff’s Office said the Texas Commission on Jail Standards approved the county’s plan to...
Grayson County Jail expansion gets first approval from state
The City of Sherman is officially looking for new leadership in its fire department after the...
Sherman Fire Chief retires & Asst. Chief resigns, Acting Chief named