“It was definitely a first,” says Bryan Co. Deputy as UPS in Durant receives unexpected delivery

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -UPS delivers countless packages every day, but never this.

“It was definitely a first, I’ve never done that before,” said Bryan county Patrol Deputy, Dylan Phillips.

It was just a normal morning for Phillips, who was headed down US 70 in Durant.

Phillips said, “dispatch had sounded a call for medics,” that soon to be mom, Taylor Gage was in labor.

There was no way to make it to the hospital in time, “they decided ‘hey I’m gonna have a baby on the side of the road,’” Phillips added.

“I escorted them to the UPS store, right there on West Main. That’s where we met with paramedics,” said Phillips.

Baby Wylie Mae Zigler was a delivery UPS never saw coming.

“Once the medic helped, got the baby out, they had to go get their stuff so I grabbed the baby from him and I held the baby. After I realized the baby was okay, you know a little bit of crying, I gave the baby to mom, covered the baby up in a towel and I set with them till medics put them on a cot and took them to Alliance,” Phillips said.

That’s where dad, Cody Zigler was able to meet his baby girl, “he had actually had to leave from work and go to the hospital so I think this was unexpected for both of them,” said Phillips.

One could say the best gifts are the ones that are unexpected.

