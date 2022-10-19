Man falls to death at Ada cement plant

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - A man died Monday afternoon after falling off a tower at a cement plant in Ada.

Ponototc County Sheriff John Chrisitan said it happened around 1 p.m. at the Holcim USA cement plant on County Road 1550.

The man’s body was taken to Oklahoma City by the medical examiner, and the fall is still under investigation.

His name has not been released.

