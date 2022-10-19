Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Man falls to death at Ada cement plant

A man died Monday afternoon after falling off a tower at a cement plant in Ada.
A man died Monday afternoon after falling off a tower at a cement plant in Ada.
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - A man died Monday afternoon after falling off a tower at a cement plant in Ada.

Ponototc County Sheriff John Chrisitan said it happened around 1 p.m. at the Holcim USA cement plant on County Road 1550.

The man’s body was taken to Oklahoma City by the medical examiner, and the fall is still under investigation.

His name has not been released.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Sherman resident endures the aftermath of a leak in her home
“I’m miserable...would they want to live like this?” - Sherman woman says her apartment is unlivable
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said 49-year-old Michelle Roenz and her 17-year-old son...
Missing mom found dead in trunk of car 17-year-old son was driving, officials say
Three years after finding a 19-year-old stabbed during a robbery, Howe police said it put two...
Howe police arrest two for 2019 robbery and murder
Two people were arrested for multiple charges, including cashing stolen or forged checks.
2 arrested for possession of meth, fraud in Denison
This booking photo provided by Volusia County, Fla., Jail, shows Joe Kennedy. Okmulgee Police...
Man wanted for questioning in 4 Oklahoma deaths is arrested

Latest News

FILE - Marijuana plants are pictured at a growing facility in Oklahoma City, Feb. 26, 2020....
Oklahoma governor sets March election for marijuana question
An exclusive interview with Andre Thomas' attorney reveals shocking details
Andre Thomas’ Attorney says the death row inmate sought out help for his mental health two days prior to committing murders
An exclusive interview with Andre Thomas' attorney reveals shocking details
Andre Thomas' attorney talks about the Supreme Court's decision to not review murder case
The city said the plan focuses on keeping what makes Sherman, Sherman- a small town with a...
Sherman approves master and trail plan for next decade as it prepares for growth