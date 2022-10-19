Monumental statue in Durant has been relocated

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -The Dixon Durant Statue once located at Market Square has been relocated to Durant City Hall.

Dixon Durant is recognized as the founder of Durant, Oklahoma.

The artist Jane Semple Umstead sculpted the statue, which was unveiled in 2014.

With the help from parks and recreation, the Dixon Durant statue was removed from his platform, and as of Tuesday morning, resides at City Hall.

City Manager Lisa Taylor said the move was to keep Dixon Durant closer to City Hall and be better accessible to visitors.

