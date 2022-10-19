Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Oklahoma governor sets March election for marijuana question

FILE - Marijuana plants are pictured at a growing facility in Oklahoma City, Feb. 26, 2020....
FILE - Marijuana plants are pictured at a growing facility in Oklahoma City, Feb. 26, 2020. Republicans in the Oklahoma House are unveiling a package of new restrictions on the medical marijuana industry. The 12-point plan announced Monday, March 7, 2022, is designed to crack down on the number of illegal growers who are selling cannabis on the black market. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)(Sue Ogrocki | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has set a special election for March 7 for voters to decide whether to legalize the recreational use of marijuana.

Stitt issued an executive order on Tuesday setting the date.

Oklahomans for Sensible Marijuana Laws gathered enough signatures to qualify the question for a statewide vote.

They hoped to have the question on next month’s general election ballot.

But because it took longer than usual to count the signatures, there wasn’t enough time to print the ballots ahead of the November election.

Stitt has said that while he supports the federal legalization of marijuana, he opposes the state question.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Sherman resident endures the aftermath of a leak in her home
“I’m miserable...would they want to live like this?” - Sherman woman says her apartment is unlivable
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said 49-year-old Michelle Roenz and her 17-year-old son...
Missing mom found dead in trunk of car 17-year-old son was driving, officials say
Three years after finding a 19-year-old stabbed during a robbery, Howe police said it put two...
Howe police arrest two for 2019 robbery and murder
Two people were arrested for multiple charges, including cashing stolen or forged checks.
2 arrested for possession of meth, fraud in Denison
This booking photo provided by Volusia County, Fla., Jail, shows Joe Kennedy. Okmulgee Police...
Man wanted for questioning in 4 Oklahoma deaths is arrested

Latest News

A man died Monday afternoon after falling off a tower at a cement plant in Ada.
Man falls to death at Ada cement plant
An exclusive interview with Andre Thomas' attorney reveals shocking details
Andre Thomas’ Attorney says the death row inmate sought out help for his mental health two days prior to committing murders
An exclusive interview with Andre Thomas' attorney reveals shocking details
Andre Thomas' attorney talks about the Supreme Court's decision to not review murder case
The city said the plan focuses on keeping what makes Sherman, Sherman- a small town with a...
Sherman approves master and trail plan for next decade as it prepares for growth