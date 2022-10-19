Sherman Fire Chief retires after being placed on administrative leave, Asst. Fire Chief resigns

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The City of Sherman is officially looking for new leadership in its fire department after the departure of Chief Danny Jones and Assistant Chief Chris Olson.

Jones’ retirement comes after being placed on paid administrative leave pending the result of an unknown third-party investigation back in September.

According to the city, Fire Marshal Billy Hartsfield has been appointed to serve as acting chief until a permanent replacement is named.

Sherman City Manager Robby Hefton accepted Olson’s resignation on October 14, and Jones’ retirement notice on October 18, according to the city. Olson’s resignation was effective upon receipt, while Jones will remain on the department’s payroll through the end of the year. The City will conduct the search for a new chief in the intervening months.

“I appreciate Chief Jones’ commitment to the community, and I sincerely thank him for 33 years of service to the City of Sherman,” said Hefton. “Chief Jones has led with integrity and compassion during his long tenure here.”

According to the city, Jones will be working with the city manager on transition plans for the department over the next several weeks.

Regarding Olson, Hefton added: “Assistant Chief Olson has been an asset during his time with the City. I’d like to thank Chris for his 18 years of service to the city’s residents, businesses, and visitors. The City of Sherman wishes him and his family success as he moves on to the next phase of his career.”

Hartsfield has been with Sherman Fire-Rescue for the past 15 years, the last four of which he has served as Fire Marshal.

Former Fire Chief Danny Jones sent the following statement to KXII:

“God has blessed me with the opportunity to serve the citizens of Sherman and has allowed me to serve with the greatest city staff and the absolute best Fire Department staff ever assembled for the past 32+ years. He has now closed this door and Cindy and I wait patiently for Him to open the next opportunity. I pray God continues to bless the City of Sherman and the members of Sherman Fire Rescue.”

