Sherman returns to Frisco for meeting with Lone Star

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman Bearcats return to the Frisco area this week where they will take on Lone Star High School.

The Bearcats are coming off a loss at home against the top team in the district, Frisco Reedy. Sherman will look to bounce back against another tough opponent when they face the Rangers at Kuykendall Stadium on Friday night.

