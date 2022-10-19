Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

University Blvd. traffic lights in Durant resume

As of Wednesday morning, the traffic lights at Bryan Drive and University have resumed.
As of Wednesday morning, the traffic lights at Bryan Drive and University have resumed.(KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -A construction update on University Blvd. in Durant.

The city posted on social media that traffic lights will be working again at Bryan Drive and Radio Road that intersect with University.

As of Wednesday morning, the traffic lights at Bryan Drive and University have resumed.

However, the ones at Radio Road are still flashing red.

Durant’s City Manager Lisa Taylor said the Radio Road intersection will remain a four-way stop for now.

But, they’ve made progress farther down University at Westside Drive.

As the lights at that intersection are working.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Sherman resident endures the aftermath of a leak in her home
“I’m miserable...would they want to live like this?” - Sherman woman says her apartment is unlivable
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said 49-year-old Michelle Roenz and her 17-year-old son...
Missing mom found dead in trunk of car 17-year-old son was driving, officials say
A man died Monday afternoon after falling off a tower at a cement plant in Ada.
Man who fell to death at Ada cement plant identified
This booking photo provided by Volusia County, Fla., Jail, shows Joe Kennedy. Okmulgee Police...
Man wanted for questioning in 4 Oklahoma deaths is arrested
Two people were arrested for multiple charges, including cashing stolen or forged checks.
2 arrested for possession of meth, fraud in Denison

Latest News

With the help from parks and recreation, the Dixon Durant statue was removed from his platform,...
Monumental statue in Durant has been relocated
There was no way to make it to the hospital in time, “they decided ‘hey I’m gonna have a baby...
“It was definitely a first,” says Bryan Co. Deputy as UPS in Durant receives unexpected delivery
The Sheriff’s Office said the Texas Commission on Jail Standards approved the county’s plan to...
Grayson County Jail expansion gets first approval from state
The City of Sherman is officially looking for new leadership in its fire department after the...
Sherman Fire Chief retires & Asst. Chief resigns, Acting Chief named