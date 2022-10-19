University Blvd. traffic lights in Durant resume

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -A construction update on University Blvd. in Durant.

The city posted on social media that traffic lights will be working again at Bryan Drive and Radio Road that intersect with University.

As of Wednesday morning, the traffic lights at Bryan Drive and University have resumed.

However, the ones at Radio Road are still flashing red.

Durant’s City Manager Lisa Taylor said the Radio Road intersection will remain a four-way stop for now.

But, they’ve made progress farther down University at Westside Drive.

As the lights at that intersection are working.

