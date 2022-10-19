Texoma Local
Warm and Windy Times for The Weekend

TROPICAL STORM force winds possible!
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Southerly winds and the eastward movement of the coldest air leave us well above freezing tonight, in the 40s. Winds will be light from the south at 5 to 10 mph, skies will be clear. Thursday will be sunny and much warmer, with highs in the upper 70s and generally light breezes at about 10 mph. The warming trend continues Friday when highs punch into the 80s. Winds will also be on the increase as the surface pressure field tightens up, expect gusts to around 30 mph by Friday afternoon and perhaps as high as 40 mph by Sunday, that’s tropical storm force (39 mph or greater).

The rich southerly flow out of the Gulf of Mexico will make for increasing cloudiness over the weekend, especially Sunday. A cold front and passing upper trough bring our next chance of rain on Monday. A few strong thunderstorms may be in the mix at that time, so we’re certainly watching it closely.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

