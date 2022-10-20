Texoma Local
Ardmore moving on to Midwest City

By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The Ardmore Tigers are looking for their first district win this week when they take on Midwest City.

The Tigers have had some tough luck late in ballgames. They have lost by eight points or less in 3 of their 4 district games. They lost by five points against El Reno in a game that went down to the final play. Ardmore will try to turn that around this week when they play Midwest City.

