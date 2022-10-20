Choctaw elders receive keys to their new homes

CALERA, Okla. (KXII) -Choctaw elders have a new place to call home sweet home.

This was made possible through the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma’s Independent Elder Housing program.

“I’m so happy, I’m so happy,” said Hellen Pittman, who at the young age of 101 is elated to move into her new home.

“All they want me to do is tell where to put it, set it up. They don’t want me to do nothing and I said that sounds good to be,” Pittman said.

Helen will soon be one of many Choctaw elders to call this residential development home.

One of the safety features of the Independent Elder homes is built-in storm cellars.

“Now you just have a place to walk into”, said Chief Gary Batton of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma.

“Our elders, sometimes they have trouble getting outside and so we didn’t want to place those outside, it’s easily accessible for them,” Chief Batton added.

The Choctaw Nation held a ribbon cutting for eight new Independent Elder homes in Calera.

“Our goal has been, within the Choctaw Nation, to deliver 1,000 homes. This is, if I remember right about, 770 homes that we have completed, in regards to the thousand,” said Chief Batton.

Chief Batton added that 60 additional Independent Elderly home plans will be built in Calera.

“And to see her excited about the simple things, space was a big thing for her, to see a new washer and dryer, a lot of times we take those things for granted,” Chief Batton said.

Calera is just one of the sites where the Choctaw Nation is building affordable homes to lease or even one day buy.

“Our elders are near and dear to us Choctaw people, I think to most families,” Chief Batton added.

Pittman said, “I appreciate it so much. It’s really nice to know I’m getting a new home.”

