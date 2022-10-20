Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Duncanville woman indicted for murder after a shooting, killing woman in Paris

A Duncanville woman was indicted for murder after shooting and killing a woman in Paris back in...
A Duncanville woman was indicted for murder after shooting and killing a woman in Paris back in August.(Paris Police Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Duncanville woman was indicted for murder for a double shooting in Paris that left one woman dead back in August.

Paris Police said 34-year-old Lilandria Shiaire Bell confessed to shooting and killing 39-year-old Alicia Marie Turner in the yard of a home on East Grove Street, near Prairie Street on August 12.

Bell was also indicted for assault with a deadly weapon for shooting Alicia’s daughter Jakellia Turner in the legs. Jakellia survived.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Sherman resident endures the aftermath of a leak in her home
“I’m miserable...would they want to live like this?” - Sherman woman says her apartment is unlivable
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said 49-year-old Michelle Roenz and her 17-year-old son...
Missing mom found dead in trunk of car 17-year-old son was driving, officials say
A man died Monday afternoon after falling off a tower at a cement plant in Ada.
Man who fell to death at Ada cement plant identified
This booking photo provided by Volusia County, Fla., Jail, shows Joe Kennedy. Okmulgee Police...
Man wanted for questioning in 4 Oklahoma deaths is arrested
Two people were arrested for multiple charges, including cashing stolen or forged checks.
2 arrested for possession of meth, fraud in Denison

Latest News

Sherman citizen's police academy
Sherman Police Department bring out the K9s for The Citizens Police Academy
Sherman police officers bring out the K9s for the Citizens Police Academy
Sherman Citizens Police Academy
The U.S. Supreme Court has denied a last-minute appeal filed by Oklahoma death row inmate...
US Supreme Court denies Oklahoma death row inmate’s appeal
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Pontotoc County...
Silver Alert issued for missing Ada woman