Duncanville woman indicted for murder after a shooting, killing woman in Paris
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Duncanville woman was indicted for murder for a double shooting in Paris that left one woman dead back in August.
Paris Police said 34-year-old Lilandria Shiaire Bell confessed to shooting and killing 39-year-old Alicia Marie Turner in the yard of a home on East Grove Street, near Prairie Street on August 12.
Bell was also indicted for assault with a deadly weapon for shooting Alicia’s daughter Jakellia Turner in the legs. Jakellia survived.
