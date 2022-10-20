Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Panel votes to add COVID shots to recommended vaccinations

FILE - Booster shots of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are displayed during a vaccine clinic in...
FILE - Booster shots of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are displayed during a vaccine clinic in Townshend, Vt., on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022.(Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — COVID-19 shots should be added to the lists of recommended vaccinations for kids and adults, a panel of U.S. vaccine experts said Thursday.

The panel’s unanimous decision has no immediate effect — COVID-19 shots already are recommended for virtually all Americans. Rather, it would put the shots on the annually updated, formal lists of what vaccinations doctors should be routinely offering to their patients, alongside shots for polio, measles and hepatitis.

The expert panel’s decisions are almost always adopted by the CDC director and then sent to doctors as part of the government’s advice on how to prevent disease.

State and local officials often look to the lists in making decisions about vaccination requirements for school attendance, but local officials don’t always adopt every recommendation. Flu and HPV shots, for example, aren’t required by many schools.

Usually, vaccines placed on the schedules are fully licensed, but that has not yet happened for every COVID-19 vaccine product in every age group.

COVID-19 shots initially were approved under emergency authorization measures starting in late 2020. Over time, the government has licensed many of the shots, but full approval has not yet happened for booster doses or for shots for kids younger than 12. Because the shots have already been recommended under emergency authorization for Americans older than 6 months, however, the decision makes no real difference, federal officials say.

Earlier this week, the same expert panel voted unanimously to add COVID-19 shots to a program that provides vaccines at no cost to children who might not otherwise be vaccinated. This is in preparation for the day in the future when the federal government transitions out of paying for all COVID-19 shots, as it has been doing.

Study: COVID aging organs faster. (Source: KGO, Cleveland Clinic, Journal American Society Nephrology, Nature.com, Comanche County Memorial Hosp., DVIDS, CDC)

___

The Associated Press Health & Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There was no way to make it to the hospital in time, “they decided ‘hey I’m gonna have a baby...
Bryan County deputy helps delivers baby outside UPS store
A Duncanville woman was indicted for murder after shooting and killing a woman in Paris back in...
Duncanville woman indicted for murder after a shooting, killing woman in Paris
A man died Monday afternoon after falling off a tower at a cement plant in Ada.
Man who fell to death at Ada cement plant identified
The City of Sherman is officially looking for new leadership in its fire department after the...
Sherman Fire Chief retires & Asst. Chief resigns, Acting Chief named
An exclusive interview with Andre Thomas' attorney reveals shocking details
Andre Thomas’ Attorney says the death row inmate sought out help for his mental health two days prior to committing murders

Latest News

Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at federal court for a civil trial in the Manhattan borough of New...
Jury: Kevin Spacey didn’t molest actor Anthony Rapp in 1986
It’s been five days since 20-year-old Misrach Ewunetie went missing.
Missing Princeton student found dead, authorities say
FILE - Chinese American actor Anna May Wong, whose first film appearance was in 1922 was...
‘Momentous’: Asian Americans laud Anna May Wong’s US quarter
A 17-year-old driver has been charged in the death of a teen killed in a car crash.
Police: 17-year-old admitted to drinking 4 beers before crash that killed teen
Liz Truss resigns as prime minister on her 45th day in office, the shortest tenure in U.K....
British Prime Minister Truss resigns, but political and economic turmoil linger