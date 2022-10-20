Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Pottsboro man arrested accused of threatening roommate with knife

Thomas Ray White
Thomas Ray White(Grayson Co. Jail)
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - A Pottsboro man was arrested Tuesday accused of threatening his roommate with a knife.

According to the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a disturbance on Kristin Lane where the victim had called 911 alleging that his roommate, Thomas White, 35, was going “crazy” and trying to stab him with a knife.

Deputies arrived and found White acting erratically and detained him at the scene.

The victim told deputies during an argument White pulled out a knife and threatened to kill him, prodding the victim with a knife against his neck multiple times and sliding the blade across the back of his neck in a throat slitting manner before he escaped and locked himself in his vehicle to call 911.

Deputies said after they arrested him for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon White became irate, threatening deputies and their families, as well as the victim.

Once taken to jail, deputies say White continues to resist, using his head to try and assault jailers.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There was no way to make it to the hospital in time, “they decided ‘hey I’m gonna have a baby...
Bryan County deputy helps delivers baby outside UPS store
A Duncanville woman was indicted for murder after shooting and killing a woman in Paris back in...
Duncanville woman indicted for murder after a shooting, killing woman in Paris
A man died Monday afternoon after falling off a tower at a cement plant in Ada.
Man who fell to death at Ada cement plant identified
The City of Sherman is officially looking for new leadership in its fire department after the...
Sherman Fire Chief retires & Asst. Chief resigns, Acting Chief named
An exclusive interview with Andre Thomas' attorney reveals shocking details
Andre Thomas’ Attorney says the death row inmate sought out help for his mental health two days prior to committing murders

Latest News

There was no way to make it to the hospital in time, “they decided ‘hey I’m gonna have a baby...
Bryan County deputy helps delivers baby outside UPS store
Sherman citizen's police academy
Sherman Police Department bring out the K9s for The Citizens Police Academy
Sherman police officers bring out the K9s for the Citizens Police Academy
Sherman Citizens Police Academy
A Duncanville woman was indicted for murder after shooting and killing a woman in Paris back in...
Duncanville woman indicted for murder after a shooting, killing woman in Paris