Ringling, Wynnewood prepare for district showdown

RINGLING, Okla. (KXII) - There will be a huge game in Class A that will likely decide the district championship with Ringling hosting Wynnewood.

The Blue Devils are ranked number one in the state and are undefeated (7-0) on the season. They will face a Wynnewood Savages team that is undefeated in district (4-0) with a 6-1 record overall.

It is a battle of the two best two teams in the district playing for the district lead on Friday night.

