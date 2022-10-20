Ringling, Wynnewood prepare for district showdown
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RINGLING, Okla. (KXII) - There will be a huge game in Class A that will likely decide the district championship with Ringling hosting Wynnewood.
The Blue Devils are ranked number one in the state and are undefeated (7-0) on the season. They will face a Wynnewood Savages team that is undefeated in district (4-0) with a 6-1 record overall.
It is a battle of the two best two teams in the district playing for the district lead on Friday night.
