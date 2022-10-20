Sherman City Council approves two cigar lounges for downtown

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Downtown Sherman is adding two swanky storefronts to its collection of businesses, both offering almost the same thing.

“I like the vibe down here and it’s got a cool vibe,” said Michael Smith, owner of Ash and Barrel. “I noticed it with Downtown NOW and there’s a lot going on down here so I thought it would be a good place to actually put a place like this up.”

Smith is setting up a cigar and whiskey lounge, called Ash and Barrel, at the corner of South Crockett and Lamar street in downtown Sherman.

“What’s a perfect pairing?” said Smith. “You’ve got cigars and whiskey and they go really well together so why not just go ahead and create a cigar and whiskey lounge.”

He’s gutting out the building’s former law offices to go back in time to the building’s old historic charm.

“We’re actually going to take it back to where it looks like the original building did with stucco and brick, and there will be a bar in the back, a humidor in the back and it’ll pretty much be open with a lot of leather sofas, chairs, sectionals and other kinds of seating,” said Smith.

Sherman City Council approved the permit for the lounge Monday.

But he’s not the only one with a permit for a cigar lounge.

Council members also unanimously approved the extension of one lounge already at the corner of Crockett and Houston street, a short walk away from Ash and Barrel, which is expected to open in mid-December.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.