Sherman Police Department bring out the K9s for The Citizens Police Academy

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - It appears that Sherman residents love the Sherman Citizens Police Academy, which has only been around for a few years.

The Citizens Police Academy was formed to give the public an inside look at the work of a police officer.

Over 9 weeks, the residents learn different police procedures and protocols.

Overall, police say the public has responded well to the program and Sherman resident, Catherine Leahy seems to agree.

Leahy said, “Well, I am brand new to Sherman. I only been here about three months, and I thought this would be an exciting way to learn about Sherman, and also, I have great respect for our brothers in blue and I thought this would give me the opportunity to learn what they do on a daily basis.”

Wednesday, at the end of class, officers brought two of the K9s out to demonstrate how they attack when they are working, and the good boys made it very clear that you don’t want to be caught in a battle with one of them.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.