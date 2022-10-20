Silver Alert issued for missing Ada woman

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office, for a woman with signs of dementia who has not been seen since Monday.

OHP said 72-year-old Wilena Huff was last seen on October 17, at approximately 12 p.m. in Ada.

Huff is 5 foot 1 inches tall, weighs 210 pounds, has grey hair, and green eyes.

Authorities did not report what Huff was wearing at time.

If you have seen her you are asked to contact police.

