STEM series returns to Texoma

STM Series returns to Texoma
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Southern Topless Economy Modified series will return to the Texoma area this weekend for their final race of the season.

The series will wrap up it’s season at Rocket Raceway Park in Honey Grove. There will be several different series running over the weekend at the track with races on Friday and Saturday.

STEM will have their final race on Saturday night with points leader Jacob Twomey looking to wrap up the championship.

