The Wind Machine Goes into High Gear

Serious gusts, high fire danger in the days ahead
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
It will be clear and cool tonight but not as cool as the past few nights as winds blow moderately from the south at 5 to 10 mph. Friday will be sunny, windy and unseasonably warm with highs in the mid-80s and winds gusting to about 30 mph by afternoon. Even stronger winds await on Saturday and Sunday as deep low pressure winds up to our northwest. This is a classic March-style system, meaning deep and very windy, gusts to 40 mph are in my Saturday and Sunday forecast. Highs will continue very warm, in the 80s.

Several computer models are now in good agreement that a cold front and upper low will pass Monday night-Tuesday, giving us a good shot of rain. Estimates are most Texomans will enjoy at least an inch of rain, which on top of last Sunday’s rain event will put a small dent in the drought.

Mild and dry weather returns for the middle of next week.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteororologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

