Ardmore's Grace Center to open new shelter

Last Friday the CDC extended the moratorium on evictions. Families can’t get evicted, but rent is still due.
By Eric Turner
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla (KXII) - The Grace Center of Southern Oklahoma, located in Ardmore, is planning to open a new shelter.

Linda Heitman, Executive Director of Grace Center, said that with the homeless population growing, the shelter can’t come soon enough.

“We are going to be creating an overnight emergency shelter to the homeless,” Heitman said. “We will have men upstairs, women downstairs and we will have one room specifically set aside for families with children.

The center is being funded through grants, private foundations and private donations.

Heitman said that the center is fulfilling a huge need here and that Grace Center has been planning the shelter for more than a year. The Center hopes to have the shelter up and running before the end of the cold season.

