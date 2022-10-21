Texoma Local
Downtown Sherman revitalization program offers 25k to renovate historic building into barber school

By Lauren Rangel
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A grant from the city of Sherman is helping property owners turn a vacant building off Travis Street into a place full of buzz- a barbershop.

“What I am envisioning is to show young men and women what true entrepreneurship can be in the barbering industry,” said Alejandro Rodriguez.

He is turning a historic 1950s building off the downtown Sherman square into the 903 School of Barbery, which is slated to open early next year.

“It’s a very hard process,” said Rodriguez. “It’s a ten. On a scale from one to ten, it’s a ten, but when you have good people. It’s almost like making it a three.”

The city allocated $25,000 for renovating the interior and exterior of the building.

“The grant was designed to help infuse some capital kind of a private-public partnership to help restore some of the properties that are down here,” said David Downtain with RP Sherman Properties.

The program is part of a broader project to address the vacant downtown buildings.

“There have been several properties sitting down here for decades that have been neglected or had no improvements,” said Downtain.

For up to $100,000 dollars in renovations, the city will match up to 25 percent.

“It’s important to help stimulate renovation and restoration of these buildings,” said Downtain. “The downtown culture and environment can just be really vital.”

