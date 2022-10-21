Drone helps deputies catch fugitive in Marshall County

KINGSTON, Okla. (KXII) - A drone helped deputies catch a wanted man who ran from deputies overnight in Marshall County.

Sheriff Donald Yow said around 1 a.m. Friday during a traffic stop passenger Zachary Jones ran off near the intersection of Highway 70B and McDuffee Road south of Kingston.

So deputies called in the Buncombe Creek Fire Department and used their thermal vision-equipped drone to quickly find Jones, 32, hiding on the roof of a nearby house.

Jones was arrested on a federal warrant, as well as possession of methamphetamine and marijuana and eluding. Deputies said he had five knives on him when they arrested him.

Also arrested was the driver, Stephanie Stowe, 35, who gave deputies a fake name.

The deputy who chased Jones suffered a sprained wrist, but is expected to recover quickly.

