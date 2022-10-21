Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Drone helps deputies catch fugitive in Marshall County

Zachary Jones and Stephanie Stowe
Zachary Jones and Stephanie Stowe(Marshall Co. Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGSTON, Okla. (KXII) - A drone helped deputies catch a wanted man who ran from deputies overnight in Marshall County.

Sheriff Donald Yow said around 1 a.m. Friday during a traffic stop passenger Zachary Jones ran off near the intersection of Highway 70B and McDuffee Road south of Kingston.

So deputies called in the Buncombe Creek Fire Department and used their thermal vision-equipped drone to quickly find Jones, 32, hiding on the roof of a nearby house.

Jones was arrested on a federal warrant, as well as possession of methamphetamine and marijuana and eluding. Deputies said he had five knives on him when they arrested him.

Also arrested was the driver, Stephanie Stowe, 35, who gave deputies a fake name.

The deputy who chased Jones suffered a sprained wrist, but is expected to recover quickly.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Duncanville woman was indicted for murder after shooting and killing a woman in Paris back in...
Duncanville woman indicted for murder after a shooting, killing woman in Paris
There was no way to make it to the hospital in time, “they decided ‘hey I’m gonna have a baby...
Bryan County deputy helps delivers baby outside UPS store
Thomas Ray White
Pottsboro man arrested accused of threatening roommate with knife
The City of Sherman is officially looking for new leadership in its fire department after the...
Sherman Fire Chief retires & Asst. Chief resigns, Acting Chief named
A man died Monday afternoon after falling off a tower at a cement plant in Ada.
Man who fell to death at Ada cement plant identified

Latest News

Last Friday the CDC extended the moratorium on evictions. Families can’t get evicted, but rent...
Ardmore’s Grace Center to open new shelter
Texoma restaurant got to be a part of this years State Fair of Texas by selling their most...
Texoma restaurant takes their ingredients to the State Fair of Texas for the first time
Get an inside look at how one of the winners of the Big Tex Choice Awards is made
YUM! Take a look and maybe a bite of one of the winners of the Big Tex Choice Awards
Denison residents remember the life of Grayson Berry
The City of Denison unveils the Grayson Berry Memorial Plaza