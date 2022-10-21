Durant Fire educates public on fire prevention as winter weather creeps in

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -October is fire prevention month in Durant.

Durant Fire Marshal Brandon Brooks said as we enter the winter months, people start cranking up the heaters and pulling out the space heaters.

As a result, the department sees an influx of calls.

To raise awareness, the fire department holds educational sessions to teach students fire prevention and to show them what firefighters do each day.

Durant Fire also offers resources throughout the year such as their smoke detector program with American Red Cross.

Brooks said, “we partner with Red Cross to install smoke detectors in homes so if you or your loved ones don’t have a smoke detector and you need someone to come out and install that for you, we do that for our community here in Durant.”

To have a smoke detector installed, Brooks said you can visit the Durant Fire Station for an application or call the department at (580) 924-2358.

For additional educational resources on fire prevention, click here.

