Durant leaders and businesses express employee woes to State Chamber

By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -On Friday, Employers in Action, a program by Oklahoma’s State Chamber hosted a luncheon in Durant.

Business leaders, elected officials, and employers were invited to discuss how the latest issues and policies impact business retention and their hiring process.

The State Chamber opened the floor for individuals to share their thoughts and first hand struggles.

Topics discussed were child care, medical marijuana, minimum wage increase and more.

“So that we can be better prepared once we go to the State Capital during legislative session in February to better advocate for their issues,” said Dalton Miller, Government Affairs Manager.

Employers in Action has two more stops in its six stop tour.

Lawton’s luncheon will take place October 27 and on November 18, they will meet in Ardmore.

