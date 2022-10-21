Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

STRONG Weekend Winds, Soaking Monday Rain

Over an inch of rain for many!
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Temperatures tonight will be very mild, in the lower 60s under clear skies. Look for mostly sunny, very windy and unseasonably warm on Saturday with highs in the upper 80s.

A tight pressure gradient makes for very strong winds Saturday and Sunday, at times up to 40 mph. That’s tropical storm force! Please, avoid any outdoor activity that might generate sparks, this is an environment favoring rapid spread of fires. Winds continue “out of the box” on Sunday as they gust to around 40 mph for a second straight day. Clouds are on the increase as a tap of moisture off of the western Gulf increases, so partly cloudy skies are expected for Sunday.

A cold front approaches Monday along with a well-defined upper low, making for a high chance of rain and thunderstorms. Severe weather is possible, but of marginal threat right now. Just like we saw a week ago, a few pockets of strong wind are the primary threat. Rainfall amounts are expected to range from three-quarters of an inch to an inch and a half. Nice!

The front and low pass, leaving us with quiet weather for mid-week. A late-week system arrives with the potential for even more rain, so our drought, while far from over, is definitely taking some hits.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Duncanville woman was indicted for murder after shooting and killing a woman in Paris back in...
Duncanville woman indicted for murder after a shooting, killing woman in Paris
There was no way to make it to the hospital in time, “they decided ‘hey I’m gonna have a baby...
Bryan County deputy helps delivers baby outside UPS store
Thomas Ray White
Pottsboro man arrested accused of threatening roommate with knife
The City of Sherman is officially looking for new leadership in its fire department after the...
Sherman Fire Chief retires & Asst. Chief resigns, Acting Chief named
A man died Monday afternoon after falling off a tower at a cement plant in Ada.
Man who fell to death at Ada cement plant identified

Latest News

Morning Forecast - Fri, Oct 21
Morning Forecast - Fri, Oct 21
Overnight Weather: Oct 20-21, 2022
Overnight Weather: Oct 20-21, 2022
Full Morning Weather 10/20/2022
Full Morning Weather 10/20/2022
Full Morning Weather 10/19/2022
Full Morning Weather 10/19/2022