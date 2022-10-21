STRONG Weekend Winds, Soaking Monday Rain

Temperatures tonight will be very mild, in the lower 60s under clear skies. Look for mostly sunny, very windy and unseasonably warm on Saturday with highs in the upper 80s.

A tight pressure gradient makes for very strong winds Saturday and Sunday, at times up to 40 mph. That’s tropical storm force! Please, avoid any outdoor activity that might generate sparks, this is an environment favoring rapid spread of fires. Winds continue “out of the box” on Sunday as they gust to around 40 mph for a second straight day. Clouds are on the increase as a tap of moisture off of the western Gulf increases, so partly cloudy skies are expected for Sunday.

A cold front approaches Monday along with a well-defined upper low, making for a high chance of rain and thunderstorms. Severe weather is possible, but of marginal threat right now. Just like we saw a week ago, a few pockets of strong wind are the primary threat. Rainfall amounts are expected to range from three-quarters of an inch to an inch and a half. Nice!

The front and low pass, leaving us with quiet weather for mid-week. A late-week system arrives with the potential for even more rain, so our drought, while far from over, is definitely taking some hits.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

