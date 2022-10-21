Texoma restaurant takes their ingredients to the State Fair of Texas for the first time

DALLAS, Texas (KXII) - We are down to the last weekend to experience the State Fair of Texas this year, and one Texoma restaurant got to be a part of it for the first, and hopefully not the last, time.

“We’ve had people tell us already we are their favorite, you know sincerely so that’s all it takes to kinda motivate us to keep putting out good products.”

Located in south Grayson County, Pit Commander Barbecue not only serves barbecue but also pizza, and combined they created their most known pork belly pizza.

“Well I’ve been working pizza for a long time and in a lot of different styles, nobody is doing what we are doing as far as freshness and the quality of the ingredients, we have literally studied this down to the science and we are staying true to tradition while also creating some new product putting our own BBQ on the pizzas … everything is fresh, we make our own sauce from scratch we make and it’s only tomatoes from Italy, we use the cheeses that they use in Italy, our pork belly is the most highest grade pork belly you can buy.”

For the past month they’ve moved shop down highway 75 to the fairgrounds in Dallas.

“We let everybody in Van Alstyne know we’d be shutting down for a month to come do the state fair and we would like to see them in November.”

The restaurant hopes to return to the fair for years to come without having to close their main joint in Van Alstyne.

“Very confident our processes are good, we have now figured out the business flow on certain days, figuring out the best arrangement in our kitchen, stuff like that but everything has gone beautifully so far, wanted to do as much volume as we could while not sacrificing any any of our quality, doing everything from scratch, we got our own dough we’ve made, we make our sauce, pork bellies made daily, lots of excitement, lots of you know wanted to see what the opportunity was really going to bring for us.”

