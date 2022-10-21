Warmer and Windier

Texoma has been warming up since mid-week. Temperatures will plateau in the mid-80s Friday through Sunday with the big story being strong southerly winds. Expect 15-20mph winds with gusts well into the 30-40mph range. Warmer than usual temperatures, our exceptional drought and these high winds are the ingredients for high fire danger this weekend.

Red Flag Warnings have been issued for Jefferson, Stephens, Pushmataha and Choctaw counties. Keep an eye on the Burn Bans map as well.

Looking past the weekend, a cold front will move through Texoma late Monday into Tuesday. This could initiate some thunderstorms across those two days, but models haven’t quite reached a concrete conclusion on the specifics. Keeping the rain chances at 30% for both those days for now.

After the front moves through it will be dry and cooler with high temperatures in the 60s and 70s for the rest of next week.

For now, it’ll be an unseasonably warm weekend with noticeable winds. Stay cool Texoma!

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteororologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

