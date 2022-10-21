YUM! Take a look and maybe a bite of one of the winners of the Big Tex Choice Awards

DALLAS, Texas (KXII) - This weekend is your last chance to see Big Tex, ride the rides and experience the world famous food at the State Fair of Texas.

News 12s was at the fair and got to taste one of the Big Tex choice award food winners.

Although this is the first year of the Cha-Cha-Chata, the State Fair isn’t anything new for Denise De La Cruz and her family.

Her family is going on year 39 at the fair.

“Well it’s special that it’s something they can carry on once we are gone, so that’s what’s important especially to my mom and father,” De La Cruz said.

De La Cruz said the stand started with her parents and now, more than half of their staff is made up of family members.

“It’s important to bond because everybody knows it’s hard to work with family but we seem to make it work, we seem to make it work and we put our differences aside and we just go with it,” De La Cruz said.

She said they come together as a family in January each with their own ideas, and they narrow it down one by one until they have a winner.

“It’s exciting to win, everybody wants to win so that’s always excited because along with the win we get the customers,” De La Cruz said. “But more than anything I cherish that it was actually and item that people like, the flavor and that they will enjoy, more than anything that’s what I like.”

Annual state fair attendee Jessica Wolf was excited to try the new dessert winner.

“I know why they won, this is so good, I was gonna share this with you but I don’t think I am,” Wolf said .”So what do you think of the Cha-Cha-Chata? It’s amazing, it kinda reminds me of a caramel Frappuccino cajeta and churro cookie in a cup, it’s amazing.”

The Cha-Cha-Chata even made an appearance on social media creating a spark of interest in some fairgoers.

“Saw it on tiktok originally and it is delicious,” Elinore Courson said.

Wolf experiences the fair with her family every year and going to family-based vendors makes her trip that much more important.

“This means extra to us.” Wolf

And if you’re curious what is inside the Big Tex Choice Award winner …

“So what should people expect when taking their first bite of the Cha-Cha-Chata? Well when we were around the table and family members were tasting it one of them said the perfect thing, the flavor never ends. Inside the churro is cajeta which is Mexican caramel, so when you first drink it, you’re gonna taste that and you’re gonna taste it all the way to the bottom, all the other flavors that come along with it,” De La Cruz said.

