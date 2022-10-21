Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

YUM! Take a look and maybe a bite of one of the winners of the Big Tex Choice Awards

By Kylee Dedmon
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS, Texas (KXII) - This weekend is your last chance to see Big Tex, ride the rides and experience the world famous food at the State Fair of Texas.

News 12s was at the fair and got to taste one of the Big Tex choice award food winners.

Although this is the first year of the Cha-Cha-Chata, the State Fair isn’t anything new for Denise De La Cruz and her family.

Her family is going on year 39 at the fair.

“Well it’s special that it’s something they can carry on once we are gone, so that’s what’s important especially to my mom and father,” De La Cruz said.

De La Cruz said the stand started with her parents and now, more than half of their staff is made up of family members.

“It’s important to bond because everybody knows it’s hard to work with family but we seem to make it work, we seem to make it work and we put our differences aside and we just go with it,” De La Cruz said.

She said they come together as a family in January each with their own ideas, and they narrow it down one by one until they have a winner.

“It’s exciting to win, everybody wants to win so that’s always excited because along with the win we get the customers,” De La Cruz said. “But more than anything I cherish that it was actually and item that people like, the flavor and that they will enjoy, more than anything that’s what I like.”

Annual state fair attendee Jessica Wolf was excited to try the new dessert winner.

“I know why they won, this is so good, I was gonna share this with you but I don’t think I am,” Wolf said .”So what do you think of the Cha-Cha-Chata? It’s amazing, it kinda reminds me of a caramel Frappuccino cajeta and churro cookie in a cup, it’s amazing.”

The Cha-Cha-Chata even made an appearance on social media creating a spark of interest in some fairgoers.

“Saw it on tiktok originally and it is delicious,” Elinore Courson said.

Wolf experiences the fair with her family every year and going to family-based vendors makes her trip that much more important.

“This means extra to us.” Wolf

And if you’re curious what is inside the Big Tex Choice Award winner …

“So what should people expect when taking their first bite of the Cha-Cha-Chata? Well when we were around the table and family members were tasting it one of them said the perfect thing, the flavor never ends. Inside the churro is cajeta which is Mexican caramel, so when you first drink it, you’re gonna taste that and you’re gonna taste it all the way to the bottom, all the other flavors that come along with it,” De La Cruz said.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Duncanville woman was indicted for murder after shooting and killing a woman in Paris back in...
Duncanville woman indicted for murder after a shooting, killing woman in Paris
There was no way to make it to the hospital in time, “they decided ‘hey I’m gonna have a baby...
Bryan County deputy helps delivers baby outside UPS store
Thomas Ray White
Pottsboro man arrested accused of threatening roommate with knife
The City of Sherman is officially looking for new leadership in its fire department after the...
Sherman Fire Chief retires & Asst. Chief resigns, Acting Chief named
A man died Monday afternoon after falling off a tower at a cement plant in Ada.
Man who fell to death at Ada cement plant identified

Latest News

Texoma restaurant got to be a part of this years State Fair of Texas by selling their most...
Texoma restaurant takes their ingredients to the State Fair of Texas for the first time
Denison residents remember the life of Grayson Berry
The City of Denison unveils the Grayson Berry Memorial Plaza
Denison residents remember the life of Grayson Berry
The City of Denison unveils The Grayson Berry Memorial Plaza
A swanky new cigar and whiskey lounge will open up in downtown Sherman's square, while one just...
Sherman City Council approves two cigar lounges for downtown