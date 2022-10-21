Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Zoo Nooz: Frank Buck Zoological Society hosting annual fundraiser this Saturday

It is zoo keeper appreciation week and News 12 went out to the Frank Buck Zoo to find out the...
It is zoo keeper appreciation week and News 12 went out to the Frank Buck Zoo to find out the important role they play at our local zoos.
By Kylee Dedmon
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - The Frank Buck Zoological Society is hosting its largest fundraiser of the year on Saturday, and after a 2-year hiatus, the event is back for all to attend with this year’s theme Australian Outback.

“One of the things that I really missed is actually seeing our biggest supporters in our community one on one, being able to visit with them face to face all in one place it’s really nice, there’s really not another opportunity than at our fundraisers to do that,” Frank Buck Zoo Director Susan Kleven said.

Tickets are $50 that can be purchased online or a limited amount of tickets will be available for purchase at the venue on the day of.

“The Frank Buck Zoological Society is really pivotal and imperative to any improvements or expansions that we do,” Kleven said.

All money raised will directly benefit the zoo.

“We can not continue to improve and renovate and expand and grow and bring in new species to the zoo without the support of the Frank Buck Zoological Society,” Kleven said.

The event will be at the Gainesville Farmers Market starting at 6p.m.

“I think one of the most exciting things for me is whenever our supporters actually come out to the zoo and see how their donations are put to work. We are constantly building new habitats, renovating old ones, and bringing new species, starting new programs, we have a lot of professional development that we do with the staff here and a lot of engagement within our community, meaning the zoo community, at large,” Kleven said. “We have a lot of people that come to Gainesville to learn some of the things that we’ve learned along the way and we are excited to share those with our peers across the country.”

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Duncanville woman was indicted for murder after shooting and killing a woman in Paris back in...
Duncanville woman indicted for murder after a shooting, killing woman in Paris
There was no way to make it to the hospital in time, “they decided ‘hey I’m gonna have a baby...
Bryan County deputy helps delivers baby outside UPS store
Thomas Ray White
Pottsboro man arrested accused of threatening roommate with knife
The City of Sherman is officially looking for new leadership in its fire department after the...
Sherman Fire Chief retires & Asst. Chief resigns, Acting Chief named
A man died Monday afternoon after falling off a tower at a cement plant in Ada.
Man who fell to death at Ada cement plant identified

Latest News

Zachary Jones and Stephanie Stowe
Drone helps deputies catch fugitive in Marshall County
Last Friday the CDC extended the moratorium on evictions. Families can’t get evicted, but rent...
Ardmore’s Grace Center to open new shelter
Texoma restaurant got to be a part of this years State Fair of Texas by selling their most...
Texoma restaurant takes their ingredients to the State Fair of Texas for the first time
Get an inside look at how one of the winners of the Big Tex Choice Awards is made
YUM! Take a look and maybe a bite of one of the winners of the Big Tex Choice Awards