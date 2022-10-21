Zoo Nooz: Frank Buck Zoological Society hosting annual fundraiser this Saturday

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - The Frank Buck Zoological Society is hosting its largest fundraiser of the year on Saturday, and after a 2-year hiatus, the event is back for all to attend with this year’s theme Australian Outback.

“One of the things that I really missed is actually seeing our biggest supporters in our community one on one, being able to visit with them face to face all in one place it’s really nice, there’s really not another opportunity than at our fundraisers to do that,” Frank Buck Zoo Director Susan Kleven said.

Tickets are $50 that can be purchased online or a limited amount of tickets will be available for purchase at the venue on the day of.

“The Frank Buck Zoological Society is really pivotal and imperative to any improvements or expansions that we do,” Kleven said.

All money raised will directly benefit the zoo.

“We can not continue to improve and renovate and expand and grow and bring in new species to the zoo without the support of the Frank Buck Zoological Society,” Kleven said.

The event will be at the Gainesville Farmers Market starting at 6p.m.

“I think one of the most exciting things for me is whenever our supporters actually come out to the zoo and see how their donations are put to work. We are constantly building new habitats, renovating old ones, and bringing new species, starting new programs, we have a lot of professional development that we do with the staff here and a lot of engagement within our community, meaning the zoo community, at large,” Kleven said. “We have a lot of people that come to Gainesville to learn some of the things that we’ve learned along the way and we are excited to share those with our peers across the country.”

