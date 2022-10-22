Johnston County couple taken to jail after Mannsville man stabbed

MANNSVILLE, Okla. (KXII) - A couple was arrested and booked into the Johnston County Jail after an attempted murder in Mannsville, according to the sheriff.

Johnston County Sheriff Gary Dodd said the victim was flown to a hospital and was in critical condition as of Friday afternoon, after he was stabbed in his own home on Easy Street in Mannsville. Dodd said the victim was lucky to be alive when they found him hours after the crime happened.

“We’re very fortunate that we were able to find him in time and that he’s still alive,” Dodd said. “Like I said, he was stabbed multiple times and left for dead. And his small infant son was in the home with him, and he was unable to care for himself too.”

Dodd said the victim had four stab wounds from a folding knife in his back, and lots of blood loss.

“The male subject had two individuals that were staying with him, another male and a female,” Dodd said. “Sometime that morning an argument ensued and that’s when the stabbing happened. The other male who did the stabbing and the girlfriend left the residence at that time.”

Neighbors Daniel and Casey Paulson said the shocking crime has scared them.

“Nobody should be going through this, especially not allowing people into your home that you don’t know or trust because this can happen to you,” Casey Paulson said. “Especially in front of a child.”

Dodd said deputies were able to speak with the victim, who told them Nickolas Clark had stabbed him.

Clark was booked into jail for attempted first-degree murder and destroying evidence.

His girlfriend, Ali Roper, was booked in for conspiring to commit a felony and accessory to attempted murder.

Sheriff Dodd called this an example of a drug crime that isn’t a victimless crime and said the suspects appeared to have been under the influence of meth and psychedelic mushrooms.

